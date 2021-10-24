NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 25-31, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Oct. 25
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 26
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 27
5 p.m., Lost Speedways: Earnhardt Proving Grounds, NBCSN (re-air)
5:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night, NBCSN (re-air)
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)
6:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fireball‘s Forgotten Georgia Giant, NBCSN (re-air)
7 p.m., Lost Speedways: Concrete Palace on the Passaic, NBCSN (re-air)
7:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fit for a King, NBCSN (re-air)
Thursday, Oct. 28
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
Friday, Oct. 29
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 30
8 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville, FS1 (re-air)
9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Classics: 2010 Goody‘s Fast Pain Relief 500, FS1 (re-air)
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Martinsville, FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS1
5:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Martinsville, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
9 p.m., Lost Speedways: Danger Zone, NBCSN (re-air)
9:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Home Treasures, NBCSN (re-air)
10 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)
10:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fireball‘s Forgotten Georgia Giant, NBCSN (re-air)
11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS2 (re-air)
On MRN
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Sunday, October 31
6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Classics: 2010 Goody‘s Fast Pain Relief 500, FS2 (re-air)
9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS2 (re-air)
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville, FS1 (re-air)
11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville, FS1
1:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On MRN
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500