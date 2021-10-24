NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 25-31, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, Oct. 25

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 26

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 27

5 p.m., Lost Speedways: Earnhardt Proving Grounds, NBCSN (re-air)

5:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night, NBCSN (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)

6:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fireball‘s Forgotten Georgia Giant, NBCSN (re-air)

7 p.m., Lost Speedways: Concrete Palace on the Passaic, NBCSN (re-air)

7:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fit for a King, NBCSN (re-air)

Thursday, Oct. 28

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

Friday, Oct. 29

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 30

8 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville, FS1 (re-air)

9 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Classics: 2010 Goody‘s Fast Pain Relief 500, FS1 (re-air)

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Martinsville, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS1

5:30 p.m., Countdown to Green: Martinsville, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m., Lost Speedways: Danger Zone, NBCSN (re-air)

9:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Home Treasures, NBCSN (re-air)

10 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)

10:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fireball‘s Forgotten Georgia Giant, NBCSN (re-air)

11 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS2 (re-air)

On MRN

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

Sunday, October 31

6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series Classics: 2010 Goody‘s Fast Pain Relief 500, FS2 (re-air)

9 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200, FS2 (re-air)

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Martinsville, FS1 (re-air)

11:30 a.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Martinsville, FS1

1:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500, NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500