NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 18-24, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, Oct. 18
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, Oct. 19
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 20
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: This Racing Life, FS2 (re-air)
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Kansas, FS2 (re-air)
Thursday, Oct. 21
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
Friday, Oct. 22
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, October 23
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN4)
On MRN
2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
7 p.m., ARCA Menards Series Reese‘s 150
Sunday, October 24
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Kansas, FS1 (re-air)
1 p.m., NASCAR Raceday: Kansas, FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN4)
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On MRN
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400