NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 18-24, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, Oct. 18

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 19

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 20

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: This Racing Life, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Kansas, FS2 (re-air)

Thursday, Oct. 21

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, Oct. 22

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, October 23

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN4)

On MRN

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300

7 p.m., ARCA Menards Series Reese‘s 150

Sunday, October 24

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive—Kansas, FS1 (re-air)

1 p.m., NASCAR Raceday: Kansas, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN, TSN4)

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400