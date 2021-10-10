NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 11-17, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Oct. 11

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7:30 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500, FS1 (re-air)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Oct. 14

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show, FS2 (re-air)

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte, FS2 (re-air)

2 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing Special Prototype Challenge: Virginia International Raceway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing Pilot Challenge, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)

5 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, Oct. 15

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, October 16

2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

3 p.m, NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy‘s Frozen Custard 335, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN3)

On PRN

2:30 p.m, NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy‘s Frozen Custard 335

Sunday, October 17

Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Texas, FS1

1:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN)

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On PRN

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500