NASCAR TV Schedule: Oct. 11-17, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App
Monday, Oct. 11
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7:30 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500, FS1 (re-air)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Oct. 14
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)
2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Part 2, FS2 (re-air)
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show, FS2 (re-air)
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 2, FS2 (re-air)
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte, FS2 (re-air)
2 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing Special Prototype Challenge: Virginia International Raceway, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
3 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing Pilot Challenge, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)
5 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Friday, Oct. 15
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, October 16
2:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App
3 p.m, NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy‘s Frozen Custard 335, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN3)
On PRN
2:30 p.m, NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy‘s Frozen Custard 335
Sunday, October 17
Noon, NASCAR RaceDay: Texas, FS1
1:30 p.m., Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN)
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
On PRN
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500