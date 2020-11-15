NASCAR TV schedule: Nov. 16-22, 2020

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, November 16

1 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Tuesday, November 17

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Chase Elliott (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., Glory Road: David Pearson and the 1968 Rebel 400 (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., Glory Road: Dirt Roots (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Chase Elliott (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, November 18

1 a.m., Dale Jr. Download: Chase Elliott (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 1, FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Kyle Larson and Rick Hendrick (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Chad Knaus (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Awards, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 p.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10 p.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 p.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 p.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 p.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Thursday, November 19

12 a.m., Lost Speedways (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 1 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

3 a.m., NASCAR Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 2, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., Road to the Cup

Friday, November 20

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 1 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 2 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2020 Sights and Sounds (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 1 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Part 2 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App