NASCAR TV schedule: May 8-14, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR Darlington TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Darlington TV schedule.

Note: All NASCAR Darlington TV times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International



Monday, May 8

2 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, May 9

1 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, May 10

Midnight, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Darlington (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Darlington (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., The Nascarcade (re-air), FS2

Thursday, May 11

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Friday, May 12

Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV

3 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Darlington, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay — NCTS: Darlington, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway, FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR’s Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2011 Southern 500 at Darlington (re-air), FS1

Story continues

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway



Saturday, May 13

1 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (re-air), FS1

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Darlington (re-air), FS2

8:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS2

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Darlington Raceway, FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay — NXS: Darlington, FOX

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriner’s Children 200 at Darlington Raceway, FOX

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway, FloRacing

6:05 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Florence Motor Speedway, FloRacing

6:45 p.m., NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Sunset Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at South Boston Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Langley Speedway, FloRacing

7:30 p.m., IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at Laguna Seca, Peacock

7:45 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing

8:15 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at All American Speedway, FloRacing

9 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS1

9:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East: Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, FloRacing

10 p.m., NASCAR Season Opener at Alaska Raceway Park, FloRacing

On MRN:

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriner’s Children 200 at Darlington Raceway

Sunday, May 14

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS2

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriner’s Children 200 at Darlington Raceway (re-air), FS2

1:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay — NCS: Darlington, FS1

3 p.m., IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Laguna Seca, NBC

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show: Darlington, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR 75: The Greatest Countdown Show Ever!, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Darlington (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway