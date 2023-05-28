NASCAR TV schedule: May 29-June 4, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR Portland and Gateway TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Portland and Gateway TV schedule.

Note: All NASCAR Portland, Gateway TV times are ET.

Monday, May 29

11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, FOX

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Meridian Speedway, FloRacing

On PRN:

11 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tuesday, May 30

2 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., NASCAR 75: The Greatest Countdown Show Ever! (re-air), FS2

9:30 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR 75: The Greatest Countdown Show Ever! (re-air), FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, May 31

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Charlotte (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Thursday, June 1

Noon, NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Coca-Cola 600 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Friday, June 2

Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV

3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV

6 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Autodrome Granby, FloRacing

8 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway, FloRacing

On MRN:

8 p.m., ARCA Menards Series West: Portland 112 at Portland International Raceway

Saturday, June 3

1 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS1

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Portland International Raceway, FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway, FloRacing

4 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NXS at Portland, FS1

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Riverhead Raceway, FloRacing

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Youth Series at Tri-City Speedway, FloRacing

5:50 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Jennerstown Speedway, FloRacing

6:05 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at South Boston Speedway, FloRacing

7:45 p.m., NASCAR Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing

8 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Florence Motor Speedway, FloRacing

On MRN:

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway

1 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

Sunday, June 4

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NCS at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1

On MRN:

2:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway