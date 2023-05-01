NASCAR TV schedule: May 1-7, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR Kansas TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Kansas TV schedule.

Note: All NASCAR Kansas TV times are ET.

Monday, May 1

Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing, FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, May 2

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, May 3

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Thursday, May 4

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Friday, May 5

Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV

3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:05 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Autodrome Granby, FloRacing

Saturday, May 6

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1

Noon, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FloRacing

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, FloRacing

4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Riverhead Raceway, FloRacing

5 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modifieds at Monadnock Speedway, FloRacing

6:05 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Jennerstown Speedway Complex LLC, FloRacing

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Meridian Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at South Boston Speedway, FloRacing

7:50 p.m. NASCAR Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing

8 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

On MRN:

2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway

5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway

7:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 7

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2

On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway