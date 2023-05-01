NASCAR TV schedule: May 1-7, 2023

1
Staff Report
·3 min read

Which channels have NASCAR Kansas TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Kansas TV schedule.

Note: All NASCAR Kansas TV times are ET.

Monday, May 1
Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Tuesday, May 2
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, May 3
12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

Thursday, May 4
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Friday, May 5
Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV
3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:05 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Autodrome Granby, FloRacing

Saturday, May 6
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
Noon, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FloRacing
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, FloRacing
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Riverhead Raceway, FloRacing
5 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modifieds at Monadnock Speedway, FloRacing
6:05 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Jennerstown Speedway Complex LLC, FloRacing
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Meridian Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at South Boston Speedway, FloRacing
7:50 p.m. NASCAR Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing
8 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, FS1

On MRN:
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

Sunday, May 7
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2

On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway