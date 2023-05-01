NASCAR TV schedule: May 1-7, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR Kansas TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Kansas TV schedule.
Note: All NASCAR Kansas TV times are ET.
MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International
Monday, May 1
Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Tuesday, May 2
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, May 3
12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS1
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
8 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
Thursday, May 4
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m. Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Friday, May 5
Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV
3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:05 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Autodrome Granby, FloRacing
Saturday, May 6
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
Noon, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway, FloRacing
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, FloRacing
4 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Kansas, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Riverhead Raceway, FloRacing
5 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modifieds at Monadnock Speedway, FloRacing
6:05 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Jennerstown Speedway Complex LLC, FloRacing
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Meridian Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at South Boston Speedway, FloRacing
7:50 p.m. NASCAR Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing
8 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
On MRN:
2 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway
5 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway
7:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway
Sunday, May 7
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Kansas (re-air), FS2
On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway