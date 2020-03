NASCAR TV Schedule: March 30-April 5

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Monday, March 30

2 a.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Texas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6:30 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

7:30 a.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Texas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, March 31

Midnight, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Texas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, April 1

6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

9 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Thursday, April 2

4 a.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Texas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

Noon, eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Texas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2/FOX Sports App

1 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: John Force (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Michael Waltrip (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Joe Gibbs (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Richard Childress (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Friday, April 3

Midnight, Dale Jr. Download: Rick Hendrick (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 a.m., Dale Jr. Download: Gary Balough (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 a.m., Dale Jr. Download: Ricky Rudd (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, April 5

1 p.m., eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App

On PRN

1 p.m., Classic Race: 1999 Goody‘s Headache Power 500