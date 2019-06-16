NASCAR TV schedule June 17-23, 2019
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | How to find NBCSN
Monday, June 17
5 p.m., NASCAR America Monday, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
Tuesday, June 18
5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
Wednesday, June 19
5 p.m., NASCAR America: “Motormouths,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
On MRN
Noon: NASCAR Coast to Coast
Thursday, June 20
5 p.m., NASCAR America: “The Motorsports Hour,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App
Friday, June 21
3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports App
5:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App
Saturday, June 22
3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App (tape delayed)
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS2/FOX Sports App (tape delayed)
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Day, FS2/FOX Sports App
10 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, FS1/FOX Sports App
On MRN
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power
Sunday, June 23
2 p.m., NASCAR Race Day, FS1/FOX Sports App
3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, FS2/FOX Sports App (re-air)