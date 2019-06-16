NASCAR TV schedule June 17-23, 2019 Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | How to find NBCSN Monday, June 17 5 p.m., […]

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, June 17

5 p.m., NASCAR America Monday, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App



Tuesday, June 18

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Wednesday, June 19

5 p.m., NASCAR America: “Motormouths,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

Noon: NASCAR Coast to Coast

Thursday, June 20

5 p.m., NASCAR America: “The Motorsports Hour,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App



Friday, June 21

3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition, FS1/FOX Sports App

5:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App

Saturday, June 22

3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App (tape delayed)

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway, FS2/FOX Sports App (tape delayed)

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Day, FS2/FOX Sports App

10 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power

Sunday, June 23

2 p.m., NASCAR Race Day, FS1/FOX Sports App

3 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, FS1/FOX Sports App

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, FS2/FOX Sports App (re-air)