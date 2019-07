NASCAR TV schedule: July 8-14, 2019 Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | How to find NBCSN Monday, July 8 5 p.m., […]

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | How to find NBCSN

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Monday, July 8

5 p.m., NASCAR America Monday, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

Tuesday, July 9

5 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Live

Wednesday, July 10

5 p.m., NASCAR America: “Motormouths,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1/FOX Sports App

7 p.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

On MRN:

noon, NASCAR Coast to Coast

Thursday, July 11

4 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series qualifying, FS1/FOX Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR America: “The Motorsports Hour,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., The Adventures of Janet Guthrie, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

6 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

7 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Raceday, FS1/FOX Sports App

7:30 p.m.,NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, FS1/FOX Sports App

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225

Story continues

Friday, July 12

3 a.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

4 a.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

11 a.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, FS2/FOX Sports App (re-air)

11:30 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 a.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 13

6 a.m., NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (re-air), FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

8 a.m., NASCAR Presents: Davey Lives On, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

8:30 a.m., The Adventures of Janet Guthrie, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

9 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

10 a.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS1/FOX Sports App (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 p.m., Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 14

No programming scheduled