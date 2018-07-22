NASCAR TV schedule: July 23-29, 2018
NASCAR TV schedule: July 23-29, 2018What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Gets FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN Monday,July 23 4 a.m.: …
What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Gets FOX Sports Go | How to find NBCSN
Monday, July 23
4 a.m.: Nascar Camping World Truck Series: Eldora Dirt Derby (re-air), FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR 120: New Hampshire (re-air), NBCSN
5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
noon: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)
Tuesday, July 24
5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, NBCSN
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)
Wednesday, July 25
5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN
On MRN
noon: MRN Crew Call (with hosts Sammi Jo Francis and Rocko Williams)
1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)
Thursday, July 26
5 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN
5:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday – 1975 Purolator 500
Friday, July 27
4:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN
6 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN
7:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN
On MRN
noon: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)
Saturday, July 28
9 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, CNBC
10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pole Qualifying, FS1
11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series RaceDay, FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All-Star), NBCSN
1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150, FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Post-Race Show, FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN
4 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group, NBCSN
10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (re-air), FS2
Sunday, July 29
11 a.m: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (re-air), FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400, NBCSN
3 p.m.: Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge: Lime Rock Park, FS1
6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN