NASCAR TV schedule: July 23-29, 2018

What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Gets FOX Sports Go | How to find NBCSN

Monday, July 23

4 a.m.: Nascar Camping World Truck Series: Eldora Dirt Derby (re-air), FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR 120: New Hampshire (re-air), NBCSN

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

noon: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)

Tuesday, July 24

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, NBCSN

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Wednesday, July 25

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR K&N Pro Series East: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, NBCSN

On MRN

noon: MRN Crew Call (with hosts Sammi Jo Francis and Rocko Williams)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)

Thursday, July 26

5 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN

5:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday – 1975 Purolator 500

Friday, July 27

4:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN

6 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN

7:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download (re-air), NBCSN

On MRN

noon: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)

Saturday, July 28

9 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, CNBC

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pole Qualifying, FS1

11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series RaceDay, FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Whelen Series: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All-Star), NBCSN

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150, FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Post-Race Show, FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Pole Qualifying, NBCSN

4 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group, NBCSN

10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (re-air), FS2

Sunday, July 29

11 a.m: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (re-air), FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400, NBCSN

3 p.m.: Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge: Lime Rock Park, FS1

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Post Race, NBCSN