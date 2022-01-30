NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing
Monday, Jan. 31
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview, FS1
Tuesday, Feb. 1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2021 Champions Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classics: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1 (re-air), FS2
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2 (re-air), FS2
10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: The Adventures of Janet Guthrie (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Thursday, Feb. 3
5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: The Adventures of Janet Guthrie (re-air), FS2
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2
Friday, Feb. 4
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
Saturday, Feb. 5
12:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice, FS2
8:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying, FS1
11:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
12:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice
8:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying
Sunday, Feb. 6
1:30 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS1
5 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS2
6 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX
3 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Heats and Qualifiers, FOX
5 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX
6 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Main Event, FOX
On MRN:
2:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum