NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 31

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview, FS1



Tuesday, Feb. 1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2021 Champions Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classics: The 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1 (re-air), FS2

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2 (re-air), FS2

10:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: The Adventures of Janet Guthrie (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Feb. 2

6 p.m. NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Thursday, Feb. 3

5 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Presents: The Adventures of Janet Guthrie (re-air), FS2

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub — 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2

Friday, Feb. 4

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Feb. 5

12:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice, FS2

8:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying, FS1

11:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

12:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice

8:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 6

1:30 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS1

5 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS2

6 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Practice (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Single-Car Qualifying (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX

3 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Heats and Qualifiers, FOX

5 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay, FOX

6 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum — Main Event, FOX

On MRN:

2:30 p.m., Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum