NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 3-9, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 3

7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2016 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (re-air), FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS1

6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2016 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2

Wednesday, Jan. 5

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Race Hub Game Night: Part 1 (re-air), FS2

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Race Hub Game Night: Part 2 (re-air), FS2

Friday, Jan. 7

6 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1988 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

9 p.m., Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR (re-air), FS2

Sunday, Jan. 9

2 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 (re-air), FS1