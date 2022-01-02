NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 3-9, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Jan. 3
7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2016 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (re-air), FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS1
6 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2016 Toyota/Save Mart 350 (re-air), FS2
9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2
Wednesday, Jan. 5
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Race Hub Game Night: Part 1 (re-air), FS2
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Race Hub Game Night: Part 2 (re-air), FS2
Friday, Jan. 7
6 p.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2
7 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1988 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2
9 p.m., Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR (re-air), FS2
Sunday, Jan. 9
2 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1986 Miller High Life 400 (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Classic: The 1987 Winston 500 (re-air), FS1
8 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 (re-air), FS1