NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 24-30, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

4 p.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel, FS2

Saturday, Jan. 29

11 a.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Round 1 IMSA Prototype Challenge (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBC/NBC Sports App

1:30 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Rolex 24 at Daytona, Peacock (will air full 24 hours of event)*

4 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Rolex 24 at Daytona, USA/NBC Sports App

10 p.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Rolex 24 at Daytona, USA/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Jan. 30

6 a.m., IMSA SportsCar Championship: Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, USA/NBC Sports App

Noon, IMSA SportsCar Championship: Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, NBC/NBC Sports App