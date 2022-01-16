NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 17-23, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 17

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 18

3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 19

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS2

Friday, Jan. 21

8 p.m., NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Streaming on Peacock

On MRN:

8 p.m., NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony