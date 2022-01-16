NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 17-23, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App
Monday, Jan. 17
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, Jan. 18
3 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, Jan. 19
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 2009 Aaron’s 499 (re-air), FS2
Friday, Jan. 21
8 p.m., NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Streaming on Peacock
On MRN:
8 p.m., NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony