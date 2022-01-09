NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 10-16, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Jan. 10
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Checker 500 (re-air), FS2
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1 (re-air), FS2
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2 (re-air), FS2
2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night — Part 1 (re-air), FS2
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night — Part 2 (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1 (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2 (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Checker 500 (re-air), FS2
Thursday, Jan. 13
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels (re-air), FS2
8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2
Saturday, Jan. 15
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS2
Noon, The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2
2 p.m. NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: The 1993 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2