NASCAR TV schedule: Jan. 10-16, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 10

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Checker 500 (re-air), FS2

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive — The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 1 (re-air), FS2

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive — Part 2 (re-air), FS2

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night — Part 1 (re-air), FS2

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night — Part 2 (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 1 (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features — Part 2 (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1988 Checker 500 (re-air), FS2

Thursday, Jan. 13

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels (re-air), FS2

8 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2

Saturday, Jan. 15

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Coke 600 (re-air), FS2

Noon, The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS2

2 p.m. NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: The 1993 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2