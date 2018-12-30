NASCAR TV schedule: Dec. 31, 2018 - Jan. 6, 2019 Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Get FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN THURSDAY, Jan. 3 6 p.m., …

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

THURSDAY, Jan. 3

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS1 (re-air)

10 p.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS2 (re-air)

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

FRIDAY, Jan. 4

Midnight, NASCAR Race Hub: Fans‘ Choice Awards, FS2 (re-air)

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features: Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

2 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS2 (re-air)

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS2 (re-air)

10 a.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS2 (re-air)

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features: Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

Noon, NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS2 (re-air)

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., Beyond the Wheel, FS1 (re-air)