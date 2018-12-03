NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 3-9, 2018
What channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Tuesday, December 4
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)
Thursday, December 6
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of NASCAR Race Hub Radioactive, FS1
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday — 1993 Food City 500
Friday, December 7
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of NASCAR Race Hub Radioactive, FS1 (re-air)