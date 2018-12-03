NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 3-9, 2018 What channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Get FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN Tuesday, December 4 On MRN …

Note: All times are ET.

Tuesday, December 4

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Thursday, December 6

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of NASCAR Race Hub Radioactive, FS1

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday — 1993 Food City 500

Friday, December 7

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of NASCAR Race Hub Radioactive, FS1 (re-air)