NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 17-31, 2018

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports Go | How to find NBCSN

Tuesday, December 18

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live

Thursday, December 20

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1986 Winston Western at Riverside Raceway

Tuesday, December 25

12 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 1, FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Fans’ Choice Awards, FS1

2 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 2, FS1

3 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS1

5 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 Daytona 500, FS1

8 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel 2018, FS1

9 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel, FS1

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live

Wednesday, December 26

9 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel, FS2

Thursday, December 27

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1998 Kroger 300 at Lucas Oil Raceway

Friday, December 28

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2