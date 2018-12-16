NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 17-31, 2018
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Tuesday, December 18
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live
Thursday, December 20
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1986 Winston Western at Riverside Raceway
Tuesday, December 25
12 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 1, FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Fans’ Choice Awards, FS1
2 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 2, FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS1
5 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 Daytona 500, FS1
8 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel 2018, FS1
9 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel, FS1
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live
Wednesday, December 26
9 p.m.: Beyond the Wheel, FS2
Thursday, December 27
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1998 Kroger 300 at Lucas Oil Raceway
Friday, December 28
2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2