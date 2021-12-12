NASCAR TV schedule: Dec. 13-19, 2021
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, Dec. 13
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 3 (re-air), FS2
Tuesday, Dec. 14
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of 2021 Radioactive: Part 1 (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of 2021 Radioactive: Part 2 (re-air), FS2
7:30 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace, ESPN
9 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN2
Wednesday, Dec. 15
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels (re-air), FS2
7:30 a.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS
8 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS
Thursday, Dec. 16
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2
Friday, Dec. 17
6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2
7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2
7 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS
Saturday, Dec. 18
10 a.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS
6 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS