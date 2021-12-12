NASCAR TV schedule: Dec. 13-19, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, Dec. 13

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 3 (re-air), FS2

Tuesday, Dec. 14

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of 2021 Radioactive: Part 1 (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of 2021 Radioactive: Part 2 (re-air), FS2

7:30 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace, ESPN

9 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 15

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Women in Wheels (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS

8 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS

Thursday, Dec. 16

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Hometown Show (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show (re-air), FS2

Friday, Dec. 17

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

7 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS

Saturday, Dec. 18

10 a.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS

6 p.m., E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace (re-air), ESPN NEWS