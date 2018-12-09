NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 10-16, 2018 Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Get FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN Monday, December 10 6 p.m.: …

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, December 10

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS1

Tuesday, December 11

3 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap (re-air), FS1

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Wednesday, December 12

3 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive (re-air), FS1

Thursday, December 13

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1985 Carolina 500

Sunday, December 16

8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards Show, NBCSN