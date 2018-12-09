NASCAR TV schedule, Dec. 10-16, 2018
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
MORE: Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports Go | How to find NBCSN
Monday, December 10
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap, FS1
Tuesday, December 11
3 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Season Recap (re-air), FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive, FS1
On MRN
7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)
Wednesday, December 12
3 a.m.: NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive (re-air), FS1
Thursday, December 13
On MRN
1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1985 Carolina 500
Sunday, December 16
8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Awards Show, NBCSN