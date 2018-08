NASCAR TV schedule: August 6-12 What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Gets FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN Monday, August 6 2:30 …

What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, August 6

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR 120 — Watkins Glen, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m.: NASCAR America Live, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

noon: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)

Tuesday, August 7

5 p.m.: NASCAR America Live, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Wednesday, August 8

12 a.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 a.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m.: NASCAR America: Wednesdays with Dale Jr., NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Racing: K&N Pro Series East, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)

Thursday, August 9

5 p.m.: NASCAR America Live, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

1 p.m.: Throwback Thursday: 1981 Gabriel 400

Friday, August 10

Noon: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, FS1

1 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, FS1

4:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App

5 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m. NASCAR America Live, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

10 a.m.: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)

Saturday, August 11

2:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, FS1

3:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, FS1

8:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1

11:30 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200, FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Mid-Ohio Challenge, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, August 12

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Race Day, FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR America Live, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Post Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Victory Lap, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7 p.m.: Racing Roots: Martin Truex Jr., NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

8 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 p.m.: NASCAR Glory Road, NBCSN/NBC Sports App