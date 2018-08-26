NASCAR TV schedule: Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018 What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: Get the NBC Sports App How to find FS1 Gets FOX Sports Go How to find NBCSN Monday, August 27 6 …

What channels are NASCAR races on this week? We answer that and give you the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, August 27

6 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

noon: Motorsports Monday (with hosts Woody Cain & Joey Meier)

Tuesday, August 28

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m.: Glory Road, “David Pearson and the 1968 Rebel 400,” NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m.: Glory Road, “Battle of the Big 3,” (re-air) NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m.: Glory Road, “David Pearson and the 1968 Rebel 400,” (re-air) NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9:30 p.m.: Glory Road, “Battle of the Big 3,” (re-air) NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m.: NASCAR Live (with host Mike Bagley)

Wednesday, August 29

12 a.m.: Glory Road, “David Pearson and the 1968 Rebel 400,” (re-air) NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 a.m.: Glory Road, “Battle of the Big 3,” (re-air) NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

On MRN

noon: Crew Call (with hosts Sammi Jo Francis and Rocko Williams)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Coast to Coast (with hosts Kyle Rickey & Hannah Newhouse)

Thursday, August 30

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: K&N Pro Series East Midwest Melee 150, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Friday, August 31

noon: NASCAR Southern Speed: The Legend of Darlington, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series opening practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5 p.m.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Southern Speed: The Legend of Darlington (re-air), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

Noon: The Inside Line (with host Tyler Burnett)

1 p.m.: Throwback: 1983 Trans South 500



Saturday, September 1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:30 pm.: NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBC/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, NBC/NBC Sports App

Sunday, September 2

3 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR America Sunday, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green: Darlington, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

10:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postrace, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11 p.m.: NASCAR Victory Lap, NBCSN/NBC Sports App