NASCAR TV schedule: Aug. 23-29, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, August 23

2 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, FS1 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR, FS1 (re-air)

Tuesday, August 24

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Race Hub Game Night – Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Race Hub Game Night – Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features – Part 1, FS2 (re-air)

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features – Part 2, FS2 (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Wednesday, August 25

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Chase documentary premieres on Peacock today.

Thursday, August 26

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN

Friday, August 27

8 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive- Part 1, FS2

9 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of 2021 Radioactive- Part 2, FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Legends Show, FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR The Decades: The 1990s, NBCSN (re-air)

2:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download: Dale Inman, NBCSN (re-air)

3:30 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, NBCSN (re-air)

4:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Earnhardt Proving Grounds, NBCSN (re-air)

5 p.m., Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night, NBCSN (re-air)

5:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)

6 p.m., Lost Speedways: Fireball’s Forgotten Georgia Giants, NBCSN (re-air)

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Concrete Palace on the Passaic, NBCSN (re-air)

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN2)

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN2)

10 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

On MRN

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250

Saturday, August 28

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona, FS1

5 p.m., Chase, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN5)

11 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

11:30 p.m., Lost Speedways: Earnhardt Proving Grounds, NBCSN (re-air)

On MRN

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Sunday, August 29

Midnight, Lost Speedways: In the Still of the Night, NBCSN (re-air)

12:30 a.m., Lost Speedways: Animal House, NBCSN (re-air)

4:30 p.m., NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Sunrise Ford, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Rumble at the Ridge 200, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (tape delay)

