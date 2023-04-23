NASCAR TV schedule: April 24-30, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR Dover TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Dover TV schedule.

Note: All NASCAR Dover TV times are ET.

Monday, April 24

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS1

8 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1



Tuesday, April 25

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock



Wednesday, April 26

Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS2

5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

9:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS2

Thursday, April 27

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

Friday, April 28

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Saturday, April 29

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover Motor Speedway, FS2

11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Dover, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Florence Motor Speedway, FloRacing

4 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway, FloRacing

5 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Langley Speedway, FloRacing

5:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East: General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway, FloRacing

6:05 p.m., NASCAR season opener at All American Speedway, FloRacing

6:05 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Jennerstown Speedway, FloRacing

7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing

7:50 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing

11:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

On PRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 30

6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Dover, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1

On PRN:

1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway