NASCAR TV schedule: April 24-30, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR Dover TV programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR Dover TV schedule.
Note: All NASCAR Dover TV times are ET.
MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing | How to watch NASCAR International
Monday, April 24
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS1
8 p.m., NASCAR Presents: Beyond the Wheel (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, April 25
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Wednesday, April 26
Midnight, NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Dover (re-air), FS2
5 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
9:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Talladega (re-air), FS2
Thursday, April 27
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
9:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
Friday, April 28
12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MAVTV
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MAVTV
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
8:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Saturday, April 29
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
10:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover Motor Speedway, FS2
11 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
12:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Dover, FS1
1:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Florence Motor Speedway, FloRacing
4 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Berlin Raceway, FloRacing
5 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Langley Speedway, FloRacing
5:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East: General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway, FloRacing
6:05 p.m., NASCAR season opener at All American Speedway, FloRacing
6:05 p.m., NASCAR Opening Night at Jennerstown Speedway, FloRacing
7 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Hickory Motor Speedway, FloRacing
7:50 p.m., NASCAR Weekly Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, FloRacing
11:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
On PRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200 at Dover Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 30
6 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Dover, FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, FS1
On PRN:
1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway