NASCAR TV schedule: April 10-16, 2023

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

Monday, April 10

1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol (re-air), FS1

2 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (re-air), FS1

4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Noon, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1

Tuesday, April 11

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS1

3 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1

Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS1

Wednesday, April 12

2 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

3 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

3 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Goody’s Cool Orange 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

Thursday, April 13

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2

Friday, April 14

Midnight, NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Paula Murphy: Undaunted (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MavTV

3 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MavTV

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Martinsville, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

On MRN:

7 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, April 15

2 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

6:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2

11:30 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

2 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS2

7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

11 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

On MRN:

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway

7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, April 16

6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1



On MRN:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway