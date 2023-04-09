NASCAR TV schedule: April 10-16, 2023
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, April 10
1:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: Bristol (re-air), FS1
2 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (re-air), FS1
4 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Noon, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
10 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub (re-air), FS1
Tuesday, April 11
2:30 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS1
3 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS1
Noon, NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS1
Wednesday, April 12
2 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
3 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
1 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
3 p.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2007 Goody’s Cool Orange 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
Thursday, April 13
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
11 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 75 Years of Racing (re-air), FS2
Friday, April 14
Midnight, NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
1 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Paula Murphy: Undaunted (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., Greatest Races: NASCAR Cup Series 2010 Goody’s Fast Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR Pace Lap, MavTV
3 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Pace Lap (re-air), MavTV
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition: Martinsville, FS1
5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
6:30 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
On MRN:
7 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, April 15
2 a.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
6:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
11 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Radioactive: Martinsville (re-air), FS2
11:30 a.m., NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
2 p.m., NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS2
7 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
7:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
11 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
On MRN:
4:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 16
6 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS2
8 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice, qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway (re-air), FS1
2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway, FS1
On MRN:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway