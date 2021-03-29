NASCAR Trucks underway on Bristol’s dirt track
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the green flag for the first-ever Truck Series race on Bristol's dirt configuration.
Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer discusses the difficulties of dirt-track racing.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the dirt in Bristol for its first dirt track race in 50 years.
Martin Truex Jr. has now won races in all three NASCAR national series after taking Monday's Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]
Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 7 of 2021 season (Bristol Motor Speedway) […]
