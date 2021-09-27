NASCAR’s top series races at Las Vegas

Nevada’s 1.5-mile tri-oval Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the venue for all three NASCAR series races this past weekend. Denny Hamlin yelled “Viva Las Vegas!” over the team’s radio as he won the Cup series South Point 400 on Sunday night. With the victory, he will advance to the next Playoffs round. The Saturday night XFINITY series race ended in a 1-2-3 finish for the JR Motorsports teammates. Friday night’s Truck series event saw ThorSport Racing team drivers go one better with a first-time 1-2-3-4 finish. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, Sep 26, South Point 400 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 267 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Sunday night's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Ryan Blaney (#12 Ford Mustang) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #24 William Byron, #19 Martin Truex Jr., #4 Kevin Harvick, #11 Denny Hamlin, #48 Alex Bowman, #2 Brad Keselowski, #22 Joey Logano and #18 Kyle Busch formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 38 entries.

- Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) scored his 46th victory in 573 NCS races. This is his 2nd win and 21st top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 10th top-10 finish in 21 races at LVMS. Chase Elliott (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in 11 Vegas races and his 18th top-10 finish in 2021. Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 12th top-10 finish in 22 races at Las Vegas. Chase Briscoe (14th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). Polesitter Kyle Larson led 95 laps and finished in 10th place.

- NCS Championship points leader: Kyle Larson by 14 points over Denny Hamlin.

- NCS Playoffs - Round of 12: (G/L)

1. Kyle Larson

2. Denny Hamlin +1

3. Kyle Busch +2

4. Martin Truex Jr. -2

5. Ryan Blaney -1

6. Chase Elliott

7. Joey Logano +2

8. Brad Keselowski +2

-----------------

9. William Byron -1

10. Kevin Harvick +2

11. Alex Bowman -4

12. Christopher -1

- After the next two races (Talladega and Charlotte Roval), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 that starts on October 17 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

- Next: Sun, Oct 3, YellaWood 500 - Talladega SuperSpeedway - 188 laps.

- 2021 NCS Regular Season Champion: Kyle Larson

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, Sep 25, Alsco Uniforms 302 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps (+1 lap OT).

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday night's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) P1 on the starting grid. AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #7 Justin Allgaier, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #54 Ty Gibbs, #18 Daniel Hemric, #19 Brandon Jones, #9 Noah Gragson and #98 Riley Herbst formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field: #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- Filling in for injured Michael Annett, Josh Berry (#1 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 2nd victory in 28 NXS races. This is his 11th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 2nd top-10 finish in three races at LVMS. Justin Allgaier (2nd) posted his 12th top-10 finish in 16 Vegas races and his 18th top-10 finish in 2021. Noah Gragson (3rd) posted his 6th top-10 finish in seven races at Las Vegas. Polesitter Austin Cindric led 33 laps and finished in 4th place.

- NXS Championship points leader: Austin Cindric by 7 points over AJ Allmendinger.

- NXS Playoffs - Round of 12: (G/L)

1. Austin Cindric

2. AJ Allmendinger

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Noah Gragson

5. Daniel Hemric +1

6. Justin Haley -1

7. Harrison Burton +1

8. Brandon Jones +2

-----------------

9. Myatt Snider

10. Jeb Burton -3

11. Riley Herbst

12. Jeremy Clements

- After the next two races (Talladega and Charlotte Roval), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Round of 8 that starts on October 16 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

- Next: Sat, Oct 2, Sparks 300 - Talladega SuperSpeedway - 113 laps.

- 2021 NXS Regular Season Champion: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Fri, Sep 24, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Friday night’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) P1 on the starting grid. Chandler Smith (#18 Toyota Tundra) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #52 Stewart Friesen, #21 Zane Smith, #42 Carson Hocevar, #88 Matt Crafton, #99 Ben Rhodes, #38 Todd Gilliland, #2 Sheldon Creed and #16 Austin Hill formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 37 trucks entered.

- Christian Eckes (#98 Toyota Tundra) scored his 1st victory in 45 NTS races. This is his 4th top-10 finish in 2021 and his 4th top-10 finish in six races at LVMS. Ben Rhodes (2nd) posted his 7th top-10 finish in 11 Vegas races and his 14th top-10 finish in 2021. Matt Crafton (3rd) posted his 16th top-10 finish in 26 races at LVMS. Johnny Sauter (4th) completed ThorSport Racing’s first-ever 1-2-3-4 finish. Chase Purdy (13th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter John Hunter Nemechek led 33 laps but developed mechanical issues. He finished 33rd and dropped from the Championship points lead.

- NTS Championship points leader: Ben Rhodes by 6 points over John Hunter Nemechek.

- NTS Playoffs - Round of 8: (G/L)

1. Ben Rhodes +2

2. John Hunter Nemechek -1

3. Stewart Friesen +5

4. Matt Crafton +2

-----------------

5. Sheldon Creed -3

6. Carson Hocevar +1

7. Zane Smith -3

8. Chandler Smith -3

- After the next two races (Talladega and Martinsville) the bottom 4 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

- Next: Sat, Oct 2, Chevy Silverado 250 - Talladega Motor Speedway - 94 laps.

- 2021 NTS Regular Season Champion: John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series :

Thu, Sep 16, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Next: Sat, Oct 2, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 - Salem Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards East :

2021 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sammy Smith

2021 Bounty Rookie of the Year: Sammy Smith

Next: 2022 Season Opener

ARCA Menards West :

Thu, Sep 23, Star Nursery 150 - The Bullring at Las Vegas - 150 laps.

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jesse Love

NEXT: Sat, Oct 9, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - All American Speedway - 150 laps

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat. Sep 25, NAPA Fall Final - Stafford Motor Speedway - 150 laps

Winner: Justin Bonsignore - P1: Anthony Nocella

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Champion: Justin Bonsignore

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Pinty's Series : (Tripleheader final weekend at Delaware Speedway)

Fri, Sep 24, Canadian Tire 125 - Delaware Speedway.

Winner: DJ Kennington - P1: Treyten Lapcevich - Points Leader: Alex Tagliani

Sun, Sep 26, QwickWick 125 - Delaware Speedway.

Winner: DJ Kennington - Point Leader: LP Dumoulin

Sun, Sep 26, Pinty’s Fall Brawl - Delaware Speedway.

Winner: Andrew Ranger

2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion: LP Dumoulin

Next: 2022 Season Opener

Track Details

All American Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Roseville, California

Autodromo Monterrey - 1.0-mile oval - Monterrey, Mexico

Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile concrete oval - Bristol, Tennessee

Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 3/8-mile paved oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Charlotte ROVAL - 2.28 mile, 17 turn road course - Concord, North Carolina

Delaware Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Delaware, Ontario

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Salem Speedway - 0.555-mile oval - Salem, Indiana

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas