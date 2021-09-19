NASCAR’s top series at Bristol Motor Speedway









“Known as The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway’s stadium-like structure serves as a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events.”-Bristol Motor Speedway media.

Tennessee’s 0.533-mile concrete oval hosted all three NASCAR series races this past week. Thursday night’s final Truck Series Round of 10 race cut the Playoffs to eight drivers moving on to the Round of 8 next weekend at Las Vegas. Friday night’s final ‘regular season’ XFINITY series race set the start of the Playoffs’ Round of 12 next weekend. Saturday night, Kyle Larson won the Cup series final Round of 16 race that determined which twelve drivers advanced to next weekend’s first race of the series Playoffs’ Round of 12. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are included below as well as brief details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sat, Sep 18, Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 500 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Saturday night’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) P1 on the starting grid. Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #22 Joey Logano, #9 Chase Elliott, #5 Kyle Larson, #20 Christopher Bell, #12 Ryan Blaney, #4 Kevin Harvick, #18 Kyle Busch and #2 Brad Keselowski formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 38 entries.

- Kyle Larson (#5 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 12th victory in 252 NCS races. This is his 6th victory and 21st top-10 finish in 2021 and his 1st victory and 8th top-10 finish in 13 races at Bristol. Kevin Harvick (2nd) posted his 21st top-10 finish in 41 Bristol races and his 19th top-10 finish in 2021. William Byron (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in seven races at Bristol. Chase Briscoe (13th) was the highest Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender (ROTY). Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. led five laps and finished in 7th place. Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell failed to advance to the Round of 12.

- NCS Championship points leader: Kyle Larson by 30 points over Martin Truex Jr.

NCS Playoffs - Round of 12: (Reseeded points)

1. Kyle Larson 3059

2. Martin Truex Jr. 3029

3. Denny Hamlin 3024

4. Ryan Blaney 3024

5. Kyle Busch 3022

6. Chase Elliott 3021

7. Alex Bowman 3015

8. William Byron 3014

-----------------

9. Joey Logano 3013

10. Brad Keselowski 3008

11. Christopher Bell 3005

12. Kevin Harvick 3002

- After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and Charlotte Roval), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 that starts on October 17 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

- Next: Sun, Sep 26, South Point 400 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 267 laps.

- 2021 NCS Regular Season Champion: Kyle Larson

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Fri, Sep 17, Food City 300 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 300 laps.

- No practice or qualifying sessions. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Friday night's event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Noah Gragson (#9 Chevrolet Camaro) P1 on the starting grid. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #54 Ty Gibbs, #18 Daniel Hemric, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #10 Jeb Burton, #98 Riley Herbst, #22 Austin Cindric and #16 AJ Allmendinger formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. 41 cars entered for the 40-car field: #13 Timmy Hill did not make the race.

- AJ Allmendinger (#16 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 9th victory in 53 NXS races. This is his 4th victory and 17th top-10 finish in 2021 and his 1st victory in two races at Bristol. With the victory, Allmendinger has also won the 2021 XFINITY Series regular season Championship. Austin Cindric (2nd) posted his 4th top-10 finish in seven races at Bristol and his 19th top-10 finish in 2021. Riley Herbst (3rd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three Bristol races. Sam Mayer (ninth) was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Noah Gragson led 4 laps and finished in 12th place.

- NXS Championship points leader: Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger tied in points. Tie-breaker: Cindric has 5 regular season wins, Allmendinger has 4.

NXS Playoffs - Round of 12: (Reseeded points)

1. Austin Cindric 2044

2. AJ Allmendinger 2044

3. Justin Allgaier 2020

4. Noah Gragson 2017

5. Justin Haley 2015

6. Daniel Hemric 2014

7. Jeb Burton 2009

8. Harrison Burton 2008

-----------------

9. Myatt Snider 2005

10. Brandon Jones 2003

11. Riley Herbst 2001

12. Jeremy Clements 2000

- After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and Charlotte Roval), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Round of 8 that starts on October 16 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

- Next: Sat, Sep 25, Alsco Uniforms 302 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

- 2021 NXS Regular Season Champion: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

Thu, Sep 16, UNOH 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for Thursday night’s event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Sheldon Creed (#2 Chevrolet Silverado) P1 on the starting grid. John Hunter Nemechek (#4 Toyota Tundra) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #38 Todd Gilliland, #88 Matt Crafton, #52 Stewart Friesen, #98 Grant Enfinger, #18 Chandler Smith, #42 Carson Hocevar, #21 Zane Smith and #16 Austin Hill formed the rest of the top-10 in that order. Did not make the 40-truck field: No one, only 40 trucks entered.

- Chandler Smith (#18 Toyota Tundra) scored his first career victory in 34 NTS races. This is his 7th top-10 finish in 2021 and his 3rd top-10 finish in three races at Bristol. With his win he transfers into the Round of 8. Chandler Smith and Zane Smith entered the race below the Round of 8 cut-line and raced their way into the next round. Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill failed to advance to the next round in the Playoffs. Grant Enfinger (2nd) posted his 5th top-10 finish in five Bristol races and his 10th top-10 finish in 2021. John Hunter Nemechek (3rd) posted his 6th top-10 finish in seven races at Bristol. Polesitter Sheldon Creed (finished 19th) led a race-high 189 laps and, with only five laps to go, was in the lead until Chandler Smith made contact with the #2 Silverado to win the race.

- NTS Championship points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 24 points over Sheldon Creed.

NTS Playoffs - Round of 8: (Reseeded points)

1 John Hunter Nemechek 3050

2 Sheldon Creed 3026

3 Ben Rhodes 3019

4 Zane Smith 3009

-----------------

5 Chandler Smith 3006

6 Matt Crafton 3004

7 Carson Hocevar 3002

8 Stewart Friesen 3001

- After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and Martinsville), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NTS Playoffs Championship 4 race that concludes the season at Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

- Next: Fri, Sep 24, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps.

- 2021 NTS Regular Season Champion: John Hunter Nemechek

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series (AMS), ARCA Menards East (AME) Combo :

Thu, Sep 16, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs

AMS Points Leader: Ty Gibbs - AME Points Leader: Sammy Smith

AMS Next: Sat, Oct 2, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 - Salem Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards East :

2021 ARCA Menards East Champion: Sammy Smith

Next: 2022 Season Opener

ARCA Menards West :

Sat, Sat, Sep 11, Portland 112 - Portland International Raceway - 57 laps.

Winner: Taylor Gray - P1: Jake Drew - Points Leader: Jesse Love

NEXT: Thu, Sep 23, Star Nursery 150 - The Bullring at Las Vegas - 150 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour :

Sat. Sep 18, Miller Lite 200 - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps.

Winner: Patrick Emerling - P1: Tom Rogers Jr. - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore

Season Finale: Sat. Sep 25, NAPA Fall Final - Stafford Motor Speedway - 150 laps.

Pinty's Series : (Sunday Double-header 125s)

Sun, Sep 12, Motomaster Batteries 125 - Flamboro Speedway - 125 laps.

Winner: Andrew Ranger - P1: Treyten Lapcevich - Points Leader: Alex Tagliani

Sun, Sep 12, QwickWick 125 (postponed due to rain).

Schedule Update: NASCAR announced the addition of two races at Delaware Speedway to replace three races that have recently been rained out, reducing the season to 10 races. The Canadian Tire 125 will take place on Friday, Sept. 24. The QwickWick 125 and the Pinty’s season finale Pinty’s Fall Brawl will both take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 to end the 2021 season.

Peak Mexico Series :

Sun, Sep 5, Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera, Queretaro

Winner: Salvador De Alba Jr. - Points Leader: Abraham Calderon

Next: Sun, Sep 26, Autodromo Monterrey in Monterrey Mexico

Track Details

Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro

Autodromo Monterrey - 1.0-mile oval - Monterrey, Mexico

Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile concrete oval - Bristol, Tennessee

Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 3/8-mile paved oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Charlotte ROVAL - 2.28 mile, 17 turn road course - Concord, North Carolina

Delaware Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Delaware, Ontario

Daytona Int’l Speedway - 2.5-mile tri-oval - Daytona Beach, Florida

Flamboro Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Millgrove, Ontario

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada

Martinsville Speedway - 0.526-mile oval - Martinsville, Virginia

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Portland Int’l Raceway - 1.967-mile road course - Portland, Oregon

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Salem Speedway - 0.555-mile oval - Salem, Indiana

Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama

Texas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile quad-oval - Fort Worth, Texas