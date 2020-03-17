NASCAR timeline, schedule updates, track messages in response to coronavirus

This is your hub for NASCAR news and information in regards to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact in the sport. Bookmark this page and check back often for updates.

THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS



In response to public health officials’ advice regarding the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States and abroad, NASCAR postponed race events through May 3. No makeup dates have been announced, but NASCAR officials said the intention is to run a 36-race schedule this year. The next NASCAR national series events are scheduled for Martinsville Speedway (May 9) when the NASCAR Cup Series is set to be on the track under the lights. | Read NASCAR’s statement on the postponements

NASCAR President Steve Phelps’ letter to the fans

Steve Phelps provides industry update to media

TRACK/OTHER RESPONSES



Atlanta Motor Speedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for March 13-15.

Bristol Motor Speedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for April 3-5.

Dover International Speedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for May 1-3.

Homestead-Miami Speedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for March 20-22.

Richmond Raceway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for April 17-19.



Talladega Superspeedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for April 24-26.

Texas Motor Speedway: Message to fans and ticket-holders about the postponements for March 27-29.

Racing Electronics: Message to subscribers about postponed NASCAR events.

NASCAR TIMELINE

March 17: NASCAR bans all testing (not directly related to the Next Gen car) until further notice.

March 16: NASCAR postpones race events through May 3, in accordance with recent CDC guidance. No makeup dates are set.

March 13: NASCAR postpones race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway because of the coronavirus outbreak. No makeup dates are set.

SCHEDULE UPDATES

eNASCAR

Watch the stars of the virtual-racing world battle it out on Tuesday, March 17 in the Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Follow on eNASCAR.com/live, Facebook.com/NASCAR, YouTube.com/NASCAR and Twitch.tv/iRacing.

Preview Tuesday night’s showdown at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway