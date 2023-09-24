NASCAR Texas playoff race 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Lonestar State as the playoffs begin the Round of 12.
Four drivers were eliminated from championship contention last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, trimming the playoff field from 16 to 12 drivers and resetting the points for the three-race second round.
First up is another test on an intermediate oval, as Texas Motor Speedway hosts its first and only race of the season. This will be followed next weekend by wild pack racing at Talladega Superspeedway before the round concludes with an elimination race on the Roval – the part road course, part oval circuit at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
A victory at Texas on Sunday takes all the pressure off for the remainder of the round since the winner will automatically advance to the Round of 8. A bad race, however, puts drivers in the extremely uncomfortable position of having to perform well at Talladega – NASCAR’s most unpredictable track – the following weekend.
Who will taste victory on Sunday? Here’s all the information you need to get ready for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400:
What time does the Cup race at Texas start?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Texas on?
USA Network is broadcasting the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local), while USA and Peacock will have a post-race show at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Texas?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.
NASCAR PLAYOFFS UPDATE: Where the drivers stand entering second round
What are the standings as the second round begins in Texas?
(*-former champion):
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,036 points
Martin Truex Jr.*, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,036 points
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,032 points
Kyle Larson*, Hendrick Motorsports — 3,023 points
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing — 3,021 points
Kyle Busch*, Richard Childress Racing — 3,019 points
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing — 3,016 points
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing — 3,014 points
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing — 3,011 points
Brad Keselowski*, RFK Racing — 3,011 points
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske — 3,008 points
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing — 3,000 points
How many laps is the Cup race at Texas?
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.
Who won the most recent race at Texas?
Tyler Reddick led 70 of 334 laps on Sept. 25, 2022 when last year's playoff race was a 500-mile event. Reddick passed Joey Logano on lap 310, leading the final 24 laps before pulling away from the eventual 2022 champion by 1.190 seconds.
What is the lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?
(Car number in parentheses; P-playoff driver)
1. (23) Bubba Wallace (P), Toyota
2. (17) Chris Buescher (P), Ford
3. (6) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford
4. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
5. (1) Ross Chastain (P), Chevrolet
6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
7. (8) Kyle Busch (P), Chevrolet
8. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
9. (20) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota
10. (11) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota
11. (5) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet
12. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
14. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
15. (45) Tyler Reddick (P), Toyota
16. (19) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota
17. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
18. (24) William Byron (P), Chevrolet
19. (42) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
23. (12) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford
24. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
25. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
26. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
27. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
29. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
30. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
31. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
32. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
33. (38) Zane Smith, Ford
34. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
35. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford
36. (51) Todd Gilliland, Ford
