NASCAR at Texas playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

After a surprising first round that saw two former champions eliminated from the playoffs and three different non-playoff drivers win each of the three races, what can we expect as the NASCAR Cup Series begins its Round of 12, Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway?

The points have been reset as the playoffs reach the first race of the second round, putting regular-season champion Chase Elliott back atop the standings, while Daytona 500 champ Austin Cindric sits at the bottom, 34 points behind Elliott.

This will be the first points race this season at Texas, though the track did host the NASCAR All-Star Race in May. While the races aren't really comparable, it should be noted that the top-six finishers in the All-Star Race — Ryan Blaney (winner), Denny Hamlin (second), Cindric (third), Joey Logano (fourth), Daniel Suarez (fifth), Alex Bowman (sixth) — are still alive in the Round of 12. As is the winner of the 2021 All-Star Race at Texas: Kyle Larson.

Kyle Larson celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway:

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Texas start?

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) in Fort Worth, Texas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Texas on?

USA Network is broadcasting the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and has a preview show beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Texas?

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Texas?

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is 334 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 501 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 105 laps, Stage 2: 105 laps, Stage 3: 124 laps.

What are the playoff standings entering the Cup race at Texas?

(Through first round's three races)

1. Chase Elliott, 3,040; 2. Joey Logano, 3,025; 3. Ross Chastain, 3,020; 4. Kyle Larson, 3,019; 5. William Byron, 3,015; 6. Denny Hamlin, 3,013; 7. Christopher Bell, 3,103; 8. Ryan Blaney, 3,013; 9. Chase Briscoe, 3,009; 10. Alex Bowman, 3,007; 11. Daniel Suarez, 3,007; 12. Austin Cindric, 3,006.

Who won the most recent Cup race at Texas?

Kyle Larson dominated last year's playoff race, leading 256 of 334 laps on Oct. 17, 2021, before holding off Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by 0.459 seconds.

What is the lineup for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

7. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

10. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

11. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

16. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

17. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

19. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

20. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

22. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

23. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

25. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

26. (16) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

27. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

28. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

29. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

30. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

31. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

32. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

33. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford

34. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

35. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

