NASCAR at Texas live updates: Track drying continues as rain delays race

After two days of race postponements at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR will try to run its playoff race Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT (NBCSN).

In order to run the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, the track will have to remain dry — and there’s more wet weather in the Fort Worth forecast. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 34% chance of rain at race time and a 51% chance at 3 p.m. with clouds hanging over the track all day.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

(Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard)

Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

3:30 p.m.: Round 567...

NASCAR radios to redeploy the jet dryers with supposedly lighter mist.

3 p.m.: Mist picks up

According to reports from the speedway, a heavier mist/light drizzle has picked up. There is no word from NASCAR on another postponement, but the forecast for the remainder of the day doesn’t look promising, especially the fact that even when rain subsides, the mist is still heavy enough to make the track wet. We are nearing 48 hours since last racing.

2:20 p.m.: Air Titans returning

NASCAR calls the Air Titans back out to resume drying efforts with less mist in the air.

2 p.m.: Track still wet, heavier misting

Reports from the track indicate the mist has picked up, and NASCAR calls its jet driers to a stop for fuel. The live camera shows more water on the lens and the latest forecast projects rain starting at 4 p.m. CT, so this could be another very long and uneventful day. According to a report by Motorsport.com, NASCAR has told drivers to be prepared to race as late as Thursday at Texas if needed, when the forecast drops to a very low chance of rain and partially sunny skies. For now, the track remains wet.

1:08 p.m.: Jet driers out

NASCAR calls its jet driers to the track, indicating more progress could be made. But, according to a Kickin’ the Tires reporter at the track, the Elgin dryer is staying parked on the side.

12:45 p.m.: Still misting (what’s new)

Air Titans continue to work on the track, but the mist is too heavy to send out the jet driers, according to the NASCAR scanner. One of the vacuums is out of service. Drivers and teams are getting creative on social media during their downtime.

Boredom update: I pulled out the toy I got Sunday for Levi’s story time. pic.twitter.com/8B7Ua6F8Xk — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) October 27, 2020

12 p.m.: Track drying underway, but not ready to race

Mist has reportedly lightened and NASCAR deploys its fleet of Air Titan dryers to begin working on the track 10 minutes before the rescheduled race time. According to a media member at the speedway, it will take around three hours to dry the track due to the cold temperatures and severe wetness if no more moisture falls. Front Row Motorsports details its preparation logistics with the rescheduled race, saying that hauler travel from Texas to the shop in North Carolina before leaving to race in Martinsville, will be the biggest issue. This week will be a push for smaller teams, especially, since their road crews also work on the cars for the next race, as FRM mentions.

11:30 a.m.: Uncertain forecasts

Certain weather forecasts and radars are showing lower chances of rain in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. Others indicate light mist will be an ongoing problem throughout the afternoon. The track is very cold, with the local temperature hovering around 40 degrees, so it will take some time to get the track dry (typically 1.5 to two hours). The cold will also likely make the traction compound slicker and teams are expecting a track with less grip when they return to racing. There is no official update yet from NASCAR, but the industry continues monitoring local weather conditions for an opening.

10:40 a.m.: Race start likely delayed

