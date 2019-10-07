NASCAR to test Next Gen car at Richmond this week

NASCAR will test the Next Gen car Tuesday and Wednesday at Richmond Raceway, NBC Sports has learned. This will be the first test for the Cup car, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. The test is closed to the media and the public.

The Next Gen car that will take part in the test was built by Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon will drive the car in the base test.

The car will have a generic body as each manufacturer continues to work on its body.

“We are on track for a 2021 launch of a new chassis and body style,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said in July when asked about the new car.

“The importance of this car can’t be overstated. It will allow teams to be profitable is what it comes down to. I think it’s as simple as that. The great news is that the fan will be the beneficiary as well, because I think the car will have better body styling that the fans I think will really enjoy, and if we’re going to do this thing the right way, which we are, is that the racing, which is already fantastic, should continue to get even better. So I think the entire industry wins.”

