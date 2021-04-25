NASCAR teams up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America
NASCAR president Steve Phelps, Boys & Girls Club president Jim Clark and NASCAR driver Joey Logano join ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.
The BMF champ's combat sports journey began with backyard brawls hosted by Kimbo Slice.
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.
While in the thick of this week's Zurich Classic, Cameron Champ was forced to take a swing while standing just a few feet from an alligator.
After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.
Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.
After watching UFC 261, Dana White says you're an idiot if you think Kamaru Usman is boring.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks floated an idea for the Ravens to make a shocking swap at QB.
Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.
How did USMNT star Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea at West Ham? Minute-by-minute analysis on the American star from the London Stadium.
Playing alongside South Africa's Erik van Rooyen in the two-man team event, the 27-year-old removed his shoes and pulled up his trousers on the par-four 16 to salvage his ball from the bank of a lake where television pundits confirmed two alligators had been spotted during the third round alone. "The first thing that went through my mind was snakes because I had to take my shoes off," Clark told reporters at TPC Louisiana after the round. Despite the looming threat, Clark managed to shoot the ball out of the swamp and land it just a little over 14 feet from the hole, walking out of the water speckled with mud, before making par.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his seven-round mock draft, which featured the Bears trading up to select their quarterback of the future.
Usman put Masvidal's lights out.
Based on the latest reporting from the Athletic, we can probably scratch two names off the list.
Call this a win for the Colts.
Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.
LeBron James took to Twitter to respond to a Cincinnati area bar that refuses to show NBA games until he is "expelled" from the league.