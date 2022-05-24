NASCAR team HQ ‘on hold’ as ownership pushes change within sport

In the midst of all the drama surrounding the stalled Carolina Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, it might be easy to forget about another splashy sports development that was announced in recent years. Could the planned headquarters for 23XI Racing be hitting the skids, too?

Not exactly, but the project is “on hold” for the moment, according to an article yesterday from Sports Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication. Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI along with Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, told SBJ of a conversation he had with the head of NASCAR about changes within the sport.

“I will go on the record saying that I had a meeting with Jim France and my message was clear ...,” Hamlin said. “If we start working collectively then we can grow this sport together. But the business model will have to change for that to happen. We at 23XI have big plans. But those plans are on hold until we see change.”

23XI intends to move forward eventually, according to SBJ.

