NASCAR team co-owned by Tony Stewart shutting down end of 2024 season

The NASCAR team led by Tony Stewart will shut down at the end of the 2024 season.

Stewart-Haas Racing, which fields four Cup cars and two Xfinity Series cars, announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors.

"The commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we've reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it's time to pass the torch," the statement read, in part.

A joint statement from Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, the co-owners of Stewart-Haas Racing, regarding the future of our team following the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/S9hkjnTNXi — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 28, 2024

Indiana's Chase Briscoe (16th in the Cup points), Josh Berry (19th), Noah Gragson (21st) and Ryan Preece (28th) drive SHR Cup cars. Cole Custer and Riley Herbst compete in Xfinity cars.

Stewart, of Columbus, Indiana, joined team ownership in 2009, and he drove to the 2011 Cup championship. He earned 16 of his 49 Cup wins since '09 and retired in '16.

Gene Haas created the team in 2002, and it has earned 69 race wins since. The team won three Cup races in 2022, but none since.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NASCAR team co-owned by Tony Stewart shutting down end of 2024 season