NASCAR at Talladega: Xfinity race live updates, Austin Cindric is on the pole

Alex Andrejev
·2 min read
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 starts at 4 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) with stages ending on laps 25, 50 and 113. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Pre-race pit selection penalties for three teams

NASCAR announces that pre-race technical inspection is complete. Three teams failed twice and will lose their pit selection for the next race at Darlington; Those teams are the No. 54 driven by Ty Dillon (starting 16th), the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger (11th) and the No. 39 driven by Ryan Sieg (17th). There were no three-time failures, meaning no team will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Austin Cindric is starting on the pole with Daniel Hemric in the front row for the Ag-Pro 300. Cindric has two wins this season, at Daytona and Phoenix, to lead the series in points, followed by Hemric. The green flag is at 4:09 p.m.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Austin Cindric

22

2

Daniel Hemric

18

3

Harrison Burton

20

4

Noah Gragson

9

5

Justin Haley

11

6

Josh Berry #

8

7

Brandon Jones

19

8

Justin Allgaier

7

9

Jeb Burton

10

10

Myatt Snider

2

11

AJ Allmendinger

16

12

Michael Annett

1

13

Brett Moffitt

2

14

Jeremy Clements

51

15

Josh Williams

92

16

Ty Dillon

54

17

Ryan Sieg

39

18

Brandon Brown

68

19

Riley Herbst

98

20

Jade Buford

48

21

Kyle Weatherman

47

22

Colin Garrett

26

23

Tommy Joe Martins

44

24

Gray Gaulding

52

25

Bayley Currey

74

26

David Starr

61

27

Timmy Hill

66

28

Caesar Bacarella

90

29

Joey Gase

28

30

Alex Labbe

36

31

Mason Massey

99

32

Landon Cassill

4

33

Jeffrey Earnhardt

0

34

Jesse Little

78

35

Joe Graf Jr.

7

36

Matt Mills

5

37

Colby Howard

15

38

Natalie Decker

23

39

Ryan Vargas #

6

40

Jason White

13

# rookie

