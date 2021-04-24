NASCAR at Talladega: Xfinity race live updates, Austin Cindric is on the pole
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 starts at 4 p.m. on FOX.
The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) with stages ending on laps 25, 50 and 113. All times are Eastern.
Check back here for live updates throughout the race and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Pre-race pit selection penalties for three teams
NASCAR announces that pre-race technical inspection is complete. Three teams failed twice and will lose their pit selection for the next race at Darlington; Those teams are the No. 54 driven by Ty Dillon (starting 16th), the No. 16 driven by A.J. Allmendinger (11th) and the No. 39 driven by Ryan Sieg (17th). There were no three-time failures, meaning no team will drop to the rear for the start of the race. Austin Cindric is starting on the pole with Daniel Hemric in the front row for the Ag-Pro 300. Cindric has two wins this season, at Daytona and Phoenix, to lead the series in points, followed by Hemric. The green flag is at 4:09 p.m.
Starting lineup for NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Austin Cindric
22
2
Daniel Hemric
18
3
Harrison Burton
20
4
Noah Gragson
9
5
Justin Haley
11
6
Josh Berry #
8
7
Brandon Jones
19
8
Justin Allgaier
7
9
Jeb Burton
10
10
Myatt Snider
2
11
AJ Allmendinger
16
12
Michael Annett
1
13
Brett Moffitt
2
14
Jeremy Clements
51
15
Josh Williams
92
16
Ty Dillon
54
17
Ryan Sieg
39
18
Brandon Brown
68
19
Riley Herbst
98
20
Jade Buford
48
21
Kyle Weatherman
47
22
Colin Garrett
26
23
Tommy Joe Martins
44
24
Gray Gaulding
52
25
Bayley Currey
74
26
David Starr
61
27
Timmy Hill
66
28
Caesar Bacarella
90
29
Joey Gase
28
30
Alex Labbe
36
31
Mason Massey
99
32
Landon Cassill
4
33
Jeffrey Earnhardt
0
34
Jesse Little
78
35
Joe Graf Jr.
7
36
Matt Mills
5
37
Colby Howard
15
38
Natalie Decker
23
39
Ryan Vargas #
6
40
Jason White
13
# rookie