NASCAR Talladega spring race 2024: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for GEICO 500

It’s Talladega time, which means wild pack racing, crazy crashes and high-speed drama at NASCAR’s largest track.

The unpredictability at Talladega Superspeedway offers a chance for any driver to take the checkered flag. The Alabama track was the site of Bubba Wallace’s first career Cup Series victory in 2021, while Ross Chastain earned his second career Cup victory there in 2022.

But Talladega has also been particularly good to defending series champion Ryan Blaney. Three of his 10 career Cup Series wins have come at the superspeedway, and he enters Sunday’s race as the most recent winner.

No driver, though, has had more success at Talladega than Brad Keselowski, whose six wins lead all active drivers. Keselowski is coming off a second-place finish at Texas last weekend, and the massive Alabama oval might be the perfect track for the 2012 series champion to snap a long winless streak that dates to 2021 – coincidentally at Talladega!

Who will take the checkered flag on Sunday? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the GEICO 500:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race through Turn 2 during the playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 1, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at Talladega start?

The GEICO 500 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Talladega on?

Fox is broadcasting the GEICO 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Talladega?

The GEICO 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Talladega?

The GEICO 500 is 188 laps around the 2.66-mile track for a total of 500.08 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 60 laps; Stage 3: 68 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Talladega?

Ryan Blaney led eight laps during the playoff race on Oct. 1, 2023 and took his final lead on the penultimate lap, passing Kevin Harvick before edging William Byron by just 0.012 seconds.

And one year ago, Kyle Busch prevailed in double overtime on April 23, 2023, taking the lead from Bubba Wallace following a restart and winning under caution after a multi-car crash in Turn 2 during the white flag lap. Blaney finished second, while Wallace, who was involved in the crash, finished 28th.

What is the lineup for the GEICO 500 at Talladega?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

3. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

4. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

5. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

8. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

9. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

10. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

11. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

12. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

13. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

14. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

15. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

16. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

17. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

18. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

19. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

20. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

21. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

22. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

24. (62) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet

25. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

26. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

27. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

28. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

29. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

30. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

31. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

32. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

33. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

34. (15) Cody Ware, Ford

35. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

36. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

37. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

38. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Talladega start time, TV, live stream, lineup