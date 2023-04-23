NASCAR at Talladega spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for GEICO 500
After three consecutive short-track races, NASCAR heads to its largest and most unpredictable oval — Talladega Superspeedway.
Known for super tight pack-racing, massive multi-car crashes referred to as "The Big One" and the occasional wild and scary flip, Talladega has produced some of the most chaotic yet exciting races in NASCAR history.
Four of the seven closest finishes in Cup Series history (points races only) have come at the Alabama track, and both of last year's races were won with passes on the final lap.
Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for the GEICO 500, Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway:
SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily
What time does the Cup race at Talladega start?
The GEICO 500 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Talladega Superspeedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Talladega on?
Fox is broadcasting the GEICO 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Talladega?
The GEICO 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Talladega?
The GEICO 500 is 188 laps around the 2.66-mile oval for a total of 500 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 60 laps; Stage 3: 68 laps.
Who won the most recent Cup races at Talladega?
Chase Elliott won the playoff race on Oct. 2, 2022, surging ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap to beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line by 0.046 seconds.
And one year ago, Ross Chastain slipped past Jones and Kyle Larson, who were battling for the lead, on the final lap then edged Austin Dillon by 0.105 seconds on April 24, 2022.
What is the lineup for the GEICO 500?
(Car number in parentheses):
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
3. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
12. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
13. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
15. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
16. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
17. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
19. (16) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet
20. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
22. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
23. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
24. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
25. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
27. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
28. (36) Todd Gilliland, Ford
29. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
30. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
31. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet
32. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
33. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
34. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet
35. (38) Zane Smith, Ford
36. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford
37. (78) B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet
38. (51) J.J. Yeley, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Talladega start time, TV, live stream, lineup