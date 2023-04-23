NASCAR at Talladega spring 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for GEICO 500

After three consecutive short-track races, NASCAR heads to its largest and most unpredictable oval — Talladega Superspeedway.

Known for super tight pack-racing, massive multi-car crashes referred to as "The Big One" and the occasional wild and scary flip, Talladega has produced some of the most chaotic yet exciting races in NASCAR history.

Four of the seven closest finishes in Cup Series history (points races only) have come at the Alabama track, and both of last year's races were won with passes on the final lap.

Here is all the information you need to know to get ready for the GEICO 500, Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway:

Erik Jones (43) leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 2, 2022.

SCHEDULE: How to watch NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered daily

What time does the Cup race at Talladega start?

The GEICO 500 starts at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) at Talladega Superspeedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Talladega on?

Fox is broadcasting the GEICO 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Talladega?

The GEICO 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Talladega?

The GEICO 500 is 188 laps around the 2.66-mile oval for a total of 500 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 60 laps; Stage 2: 60 laps; Stage 3: 68 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Talladega?

Chase Elliott won the playoff race on Oct. 2, 2022, surging ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap to beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line by 0.046 seconds.

And one year ago, Ross Chastain slipped past Jones and Kyle Larson, who were battling for the lead, on the final lap then edged Austin Dillon by 0.105 seconds on April 24, 2022.

What is the lineup for the GEICO 500?

(Car number in parentheses):

Story continues

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

3. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

9. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

10. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

12. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

13. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

15. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

16. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

17. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (16) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet

20. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

21. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

22. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

23. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

24. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

25. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

26. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

27. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

28. (36) Todd Gilliland, Ford

29. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

30. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

31. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet

32. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

33. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

34. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

35. (38) Zane Smith, Ford

36. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford

37. (78) B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet

38. (51) J.J. Yeley, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Talladega start time, TV, live stream, lineup