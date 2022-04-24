NASCAR at Talladega race results: Ross Chastain wins on the final lap

NASCAR’s GEICO 500 is today at 3 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway. TV coverage starts at 2 p.m. on FS1 (2:30 p.m. on FOX) with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM. The race will be broadcast on FOX.

It’s a 500-mile race on the 2.66-mile paved tri-oval and will be 188 total laps with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188.

Full race results are below. This story will be updated with analysis shortly.

NASCAR at Talladega race results

Pos. Driver Time behind Best time Best speed 1 Ross Chastain -- 49.328 194.129 2 Austin Dillon 0.105 49.343 194.07 3 Kyle Busch 0.225 48.908 195.796 4 Kyle Larson 0.233 49.362 193.995 5 Martin Truex Jr. 0.25 49.323 194.149 6 Erik Jones 0.311 49.411 193.803 7 Chase Elliott 0.357 49.351 194.039 8 Michael McDowell 0.445 49.535 193.318 9 Alex Bowman 0.458 49.334 194.105 10 Kevin Harvick 0.461 49.447 193.662 11 Ryan Blaney 0.534 49.351 194.039 12 Justin Haley 0.782 49.517 193.388 13 Aric Almirola 0.987 49.316 194.176 14 Corey LaJoie 0.996 49.301 194.235 15 William Byron 3.075 49.357 194.015 16 Kurt Busch 3.88 49.335 194.102 17 Bubba Wallace 4.572 49.198 194.642 18 Denny Hamlin 42.777 49.257 194.409 19 Landon Cassill 46.318 49.517 193.388 20 Noah Gragson 46.625 49.073 195.138 21 Austin Cindric 51.123 49.103 195.019 22 Christopher Bell -1 49.133 194.9 23 Brad Keselowski -1 49.065 195.17 24 David Ragan -2 49.546 193.275 25 JJ Yeley -3 49.661 192.827 26 BJ McLeod -16 49.191 194.67 27 Todd Gilliland -67 49.752 192.475 28 Cody Ware -83 49.497 193.466 29 Cole Custer -90 49.298 194.247 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -93 49.244 194.46 31 Daniel Suarez -96 49.273 194.346 32 Joey Logano -99 49.436 193.705 33 Ty Dillon -99 49.436 193.705 34 Harrison Burton -99 49.448 193.658 35 Greg Biffle -109 49.606 193.041 36 Daniel Hemric -132 49.451 193.646 37 Chase Briscoe -132 49.397 193.858 38 Chris Buescher -132 49.433 193.717 39 Tyler Reddick -157 49.727 192.571

Stage 3

6:44 p.m., Lap 188: Ross Chastain stayed straight while everyone else tried for passes and Chastain edges the field to win the race at Talladega!

6:42 p.m., Lap 185: Three to go now and Larson is back in front with Jones running officially in second. Then Jones retakes the lead. Hamlin falls back through the field.

6:39 p.m., Lap 182: Erik Jones makes a big run with some help to the outside, but Kyle Larson fends that off with help from Ross Chastain. Haley lined up on the outside behind Jones... And Jones grabs the lead with 6 to go!

6:32 p.m., Lap 174: Kyle Larson jumps back into the lead and Jones stays in tow... for now. There is a group of three Toyotas just outside the top 5 that could put a run together here pretty soon. Chevy currently running 1-5, with Jones, Byron, Chastain and Haley running behind Larsen.

6:15 p.m., Lap 156: Jones has made a move to the front, with Blaney, Wallace, Harvick, Chastain and Keselowski giving chase. Kyle Busch slid up the track a bit and lost position. We’ll be coming to green-flag pit windows here sooner than later.

6:05 p.m., Lap 143: Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch continue to lead. Busch won last weekend’s race at Bristol dirt, a very different track than this week’s superspeedway, but Busch’s No. 18 Toyota looks fast in the draft. Blaney and Wallace are still looking for their first win of the season.

5:57 p.m., Lap 130: Austin Cindric’s car is running on the outside lane, but his car is slower than the others after his earlier damage, and now he finds himself in front of that line. Race leader Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace dropped to the low lane and the outside line quickly fell off face with Cindric out front. About “80%” of the field is in the low lane behind Blaney, his radio says.

5:51 p.m., Lap 127: Kyle Busch gets a big shove from Ryan Blaney on the outside after lining up on the restart and he leads his first laps of the day. Busch then drops to the low lane in front of Erik Jones as Blaney battles on the outside with Bubba Wallace behind him.

Stage 2

5:44 p.m., Lap 120: William Byron wins the second stage followed by teammates Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. In the final two laps of the stage, Kyle Busch gives his teammate Martin Truex Jr. a big push and he falls in line behind Larson and in front of Bowman. Busch then drag races three wide with Truex and Bowman for the next spot, but finishes fifth, while Truex finishes fourth and Bowman drops to sixth. The next in the top 10 are Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch.

5:33 p.m., Lap 112: The Hendrick cars have been controlling this stage with William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson running out front. Alex Bowman has now joined his teammates at the front of the pack. Farther back, a pack which includes Bubba Wallace and Brad Keselowski has lost the draft, splitting apart. They can’t seem to get organized, but they’re trying to catch up. “I cannot see anything in front of me,” Denny Hamlin says from 17th.

5:21 p.m., Lap 105: The caution is back out, this time for Cody Ware spinning on the track with a flat tire. Cole Custer went to the garage earlier after slowing on the apron in Turn 2. “Anything to talk about,” Denny Hamlin is asked from eighth under caution. “No,” he says. Hamlin either is liking his car, or he’s just over all the cautions. Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones pit, but Wallace is told by his team to come back to fix a loose front wheel.

5:10 p.m., Lap 95: Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric asks for an update on his car after his team tries to make repairs. He’s told that his right front fender is compromised, but his bumper is fine. He’s still on the lead lap. They’ll race to the end of the stage and check his car again.

5 p.m., Lap 89: A “Big One” on the restart. Bubba Wallace said he “barely touched” Joey Logano on the at the front of the pack as the race goes green, but Logano was correcting his line stacked with the cars in front of him. The timing of the push sends Logano into the outside wall and he collects a bunch of cars behind him. “23 hooked the 22. That was the start of it,” Ryan Blaney’s radio says. Daniel Suárez, Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Austin Cindric and Ty Dillon are also involved in the wreck. Brad Keselowski slides through relatively safely. Blaney will be down a lot of teammates once this race restarts.

4:45 p.m., Lap 85: William Byron wins the race off pit road, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. The caution comes back out immediately after the restart for BJ McLeod, who lost a right wheel. Ryan Blaney’s team says they’re staying out for the “quick yellow.” The penalty for the lost wheel will be big for McLeod’s team, with a multiple crew members (crew chief, tire changer and jackman) having to serve a four-race suspension. Byron, Elliott and Larson will re-start out front.

4:39 p.m., Lap 79: Greg Biffle, driving in his fifth race for NY Racing this year, has fallen off pace and stalls on the track to bring out a caution. Brad Keselowski will get the free pass to get his lap back. He’s in 30th and running one lap down. “I think everyone will pit,” Ryan Blaney’s team tells him during the caution. “I’m thinking probably do a green (pit stop) here.” Blaney is in eighth. “Take care of your fuel here,” Blaney is told. Multiple teams made fuel-only stops, and are reminded to save fuel.

4:31 p.m., Lap 72: As Erik Jones leads the field, Kyle Busch, who picked up a penalty for removing equipment during the stage break is all the way back up to 15th. Bubba Wallace is leading the top line, while Jones is in front of the low line and is now followed by Kyle Larson.

4:27 p.m., Lap 66: Erik Jones takes the outside line and surges to the front briefly, but Kyle Larson on the inside retakes the lead with his teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott giving a big push behind him. Jones isn’t quite done yet, though, he’s challenging to Larson’s right.

4:20 p.m., Lap 62: Kyle Larson is the first driver off pit road, followed by William Byron, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace, who loses multiple spots after winning the last stage. Austin Dillon’s team receives an uncontrolled tire penalty while Kyle Busch’s team has a penalty for removing equipment from the pit box for a lose fuel can. Landon Cassill, who’s already a lap down, and Greg Biffle get a speeding penalty during pit stops.

Stage 1

4:15 p.m., Lap 59: The stage ends under caution after an accident involving Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher. Briscoe went spinning hard into the outside wall after getting hit by Hemric, but he walked out of his car. Those three will exit the race. Bubba Wallace was in the lead and wins the stage with Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the top 10 for points.

4:05 p.m., Lap 51: Bubba Wallace, leading the outside lane, catches up to the low line led by Kyle Larson and Wallace is now running in the lead with Christopher Bell behind him. Ross Chastain is riding in the middle of the track a lap down, and the field goes around him, splitting the leading lines, in a risky few moments. They pass him without issue.

4 p.m., Lap 41: The Hendrick Motorsports fleet of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Chase Elliott are running in the top three now, followed by Erik Jones, Daniel Hemric and Kevin Harvick. Tyler Reddick is done for the day, Richard Childress Racing announces, after he suffers a mechanical issue (with a timing belt, per FOX Sports) that the team won’t be able to repair. Reddick nearly won last weekend’s race at Bristol dirt when he was spun on the last lap by Chase Briscoe. Two tough weeks in a row for Reddick, who’s searching for his first-ever win in the Cup Series.

3:54 p.m., Lap 30: Green flag pit stops start with multiple cars pitting. Cody Ware spins getting onto pit road, then Brad Keselowski locks his tires on pit road and he gets a speeding penalty in the first section. That will be a setback as he aims for a first win this season. Both Keselowski and Ware are down a lap. From 13th, Martin Truex Jr. says that he “was bouncing like crazy on the front end.”

3:47 p.m., Lap 27: Noah Gragson, who won yesterday’s Xfinity Series race, is up to 20th after starting at the back of the field for unapproved adjustments. He’s run the fastest lap of the race so far, according to FOX. Daniel Suárez has led all but eight laps of this race, which were led by Christopher Bell.

3:42 p.m., Lap 23: Austin Dillon moves a bit driving in the top 10, then falls back to 14th. His team is trying to get an update on how his car’s handling. Dillon responds, “Tight and lose in the center, just a little tight.”

3:38 p.m., Lap 19: It appears multiple drivers are struggling with their cars bouncing up the racetrack, including Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Ty Dillon, based on what they’ve said on the radio and how smoothly they appear to be running. The field is pretty tight, too, which could be dangerous.

3:33 p.m., Lap 14: Daniel Suárez is leading the field with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. at the top of the running order, followed by Daniel Hemric, Kyle Larson, Ty Dillon and Justin Haley.

3:28 p.m., Lap 7: Joey Logano’s spotter is relaying the positions of other Fords as they work to get in line on the top lane. They form a third lane with Brad Keselowski behind Logano, then Kyle Busch moves in front of Logano and Tyler Reddick drops multiple positions after the field runs four-wide. Logano says his car has got to get his car tighter and that he’s getting loose when he’s getting pushed.

3:23 p.m., Lap 2: Christopher Bell lines up on the outside, but immediately drops down in front of Martin Truex Jr. in the low lane with some apparent teamwork happening. Daniel Suárez, with Toyota driver Kurt Busch behind him, takes the lead on the outside. Joey Logano is running tight to Erik Jones, so close he could almost spin him out, but Logano eases up running in 16th in the pack.

Pre-race

3:10 p.m.: Engines have been fired with the command delivered by Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård. Noah Gragson’s No. 62 will drop to the rear for an unapproved adjustment, as will Landon Cassill’s No. 77, which three times failed inspection. Therefore, he wasn’t allowed to wasn’t qualify and he’ll need to perform a pass-through after taking the green flag.

2:50 p.m.: Cars are on the grid and getting ready to race. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin will be the pace car driver today. Bristol dirt winner Kyle Busch is interviewed on FOX before the race. “Honestly, I don’t think there’s a safe place,” Busch says discussing track position at Talladega to avoid the inevitable “Big One.”

2 p.m. Today’s forecast looks promising after multiple weather delays last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway during NASCAR’s dirt race. The projected forecast near the Alabama track is mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 60 degrees tonight, with no rain expected, according to the National Weather Service. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Landon Cassill three times failed pre-race technical inspection, according to FOX Sports, so he will serve a pass-through at the race start. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. qualified for a front row start, with Bell on the pole.

Kaulig Racing driver Daniel Hemric will line up next in the second row alongside Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez. More pre-race details and betting odds can be found here.