NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Joey Logano’s soars through the air as Stage 1 ends

The NASCAR Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway is today. The Geico 500 starts at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The race is 188 laps (500 miles) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 188. All times are Eastern.

Check back here for live updates throughout the race

Stage 2

Lap 94, 3:53 p.m.: Denny Hamlin gets two speeding penalties IN A ROW after pitting from the lead. He has to serve two pass through penalties after leading the race (44 laps so far). That’s a huge blow. Kevin Harvick and Chris Buescher were also hit with speeding penalties just before Hamlin, as the Fords were pitting. Hamlin followed them to pit road a lap later. He’s a lap down.

Lap 92, 3:53 p.m.: Denny Hamlin continues to lead with Matt DiBenedetto, but thee Fords will shortly pit.

Lap 85, 3:50 p.m.: The Chevrolets just pit together, but the other manufcturers are staying out for more laps. This where the manufacturer strategies will differ. On pit road, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez get speeding penalties. Chase Elliott’s team has a slow pit stop, putting Elliott a lap down when he returns to field.

Lap 74, 3:40 p.m.: Denny Hamlin leads Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron and Ryan Preece, but the field goes three-wide into the 76th lap with Kevin Harvick on the inside lane, and Ross Chastain on the middle lane. On FOX, Joey Logano offers some critical commentary on the large spoiler and wreck-heavy racing.

“I‘m happy I’m alive,” he says. “But when are we going to stop doing what we’re doing? This is dangerous. I got a roll bar in my head. That’s not okay. I’m one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through. I don’t think that’s acceptable.”

Stage 1

Lap 61, 3:23 p.m.: The stage ends after Joey Logano goes flying through the air on the backstretch. Logano’s radio says that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit Denny Hamlin, which sent Hamlin into the back of Logano to turn him. His No. 22 does multiple flips through the air and directly over the oncoming car of Bubba Wallace, but Wallace says his car has minimal damage. Logano’s car has significant damage, and he reports that the “roof is in my head” but he is alright.

The stage ends with Matt DiBenedetto as the winner, followed by Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell.

Lap 53, 3:13 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto leads the field directly in front of a pack of Ford teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. Blaney led earlier after breaking away from Denny Hamlin on the inside lane.

Lap 44, 3:05 p.m.: After the restart, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, William Byron, Brad Keselowski and Christopher Bell are leading on the bottom lane.

Lap 39, 2:58 p.m.: A caution comes out for Joey Gase, who goes into the wall in Turn 4. Among the drivers who pit are Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suárez. Almirola earlier reported to his team that “everything’s tight.”

“It is clobbering everything underneath the car. Feels like it’s hitting where my seat is,” Almirola says on the radio.

Lap 34, 2:52 p.m.: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are at the front, leading two lanes, but Brad Keselowski is trying to make a move to open a third lane on the outside. Hamlin then drops low to form a single line on the next lap with Busch, and Keselowski gets the outside spot as Bubba Wallace tries to lead a middle lane with few cars. He eventually falls back out of the top-10.

Lap 25, 1:45 p.m.: The running order at the competition caution is Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Martin Truex, Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott. Hamlin wins the race off pit road, and Harrison Burton, who is making his Cup Series debut gets a penalty for removing equipment after he carries a gas can still attached from the box. Truex recieves a speeding penalty and Ryan Preece gets a penalty for a crew member being over the wall too soon, so three drivers will drop to the rear for this restart.

Lap 22, 2:38 p.m.: Kyle Busch has moved into first with a line of Toyotas behind him in the low lane. He’s riding with Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin immediately behind him. Bubba Wallace says he plans to take two tires here and make some

Lap 18, 2:34 p.m.: Kevin Harvick is leading the top lane, while Bubba Wallace is leading the bottom lane. Wallace led laps earlier after driving to first from a last-place start due to the inspection penalty.

Lap 10, 2:28 p.m.: Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team hustles the car to the garage with an apparent engine issue. Larson says it’s just stopped working. His crew chief Cliff Daniels mentions the team didn’t remove something, to cause the engine issue.

Lap 2, 2:23 p.m.: The race goes green with Joey Logano in the lead from the outside, but Kyle Larson quickly drops back and he pits before entering the second lap. His No. 5 Chevrolet is overheating, with the temperatures spiking to 340 degrees. “I can’t even keep up with the draft,” Larson says with his car on pit road. He says his engine is blowing up.

Pre-race

2:10 p.m.: A four-jet flyover is complete. So it the national anthem and the command to fire engines. Cars are rolling off the grid. NASCAR announces that all of the Toyotas except Kyle Busch have now been added to the list of teams dropping to the rear. The Nos. 11 (Denny Hamlin) , 19 (Martin Truex Jr.), 20 (Christopher Bell), 23 (Bubba Wallace), 96 (Harrison Burton) will all drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments,

1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that two cars will drop to the rear for today’s race. The No. 51 driven by Cody Ware twice failed pre-race technical inspection. The No. 78 driven by BJ McLeod will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Those drivers were expected to start 33rd and 31st, respectively. Denny Hamlin is on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Cars are lined up on the grid.

1 p.m.: NASCAR announced this morning a multiyear partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the nonprofit with a focus on STEM education, career development and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps addressed the media prior to the race at Talladega to discuss the partnership announcement along with Boys & Girls Clubs of America president Jim Clark, and also answered questions on a range of racing topics, including Jennifer Jo Cobb not being approved to race this weekend, NASCAR’s vaccination efforts and whether the sport will continue to race in states with strict voting laws. Find the full story, with Phelps’ quotes, here.

NASCAR this weekend: How to watch the race at Talladega

Race: Geico 500

When: Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST

How to watch/listen: FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 188 laps, 500 miles on the 2.66-mile tri-oval

Stages: Laps 60, 120, 188

Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Cup at Talladega starting order