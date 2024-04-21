NASCAR Talladega crash: 'Big one' takes out more than a dozen cars in Cup race finish

The Big One waited until the 500th mile of the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway to occur, but it was big.

Michael McDowell led off of turn four on the final lap, but a bad second block against hard-charging Brad Keselowski turned into a multi-car crash that included Michael McDowell and at least a dozen other cars.

Reddick passed Keselowski and Noah Gragson through the tri-oval to win the race as the wreck spilled out behind him.

At least one car was airborne, with McDowell, Josh Berry and others suffering hard hits on the outside wall.

Take a look, via NASCAR and FOX.

Corey Lajoie slid several hundred feet across the start-finish line on his driver's side after being involved and getting collected with Berry among others. Lajoie is unofficially given an 18th-place finish.

Ross Chastain also made hard contact with the wall. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Todd Gilliland, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe and Carson Hocevar were also involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Talladega crash: 'Big one' takes out 15 cars in Cup race finish