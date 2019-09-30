NASCAR to talk to Bubba Wallace about actions at Roval

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday morning that he will have a conversation with Bubba Wallace this week about Wallace’s confrontation with Alex Bowman after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

O’Donnell made the comments on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Wallace and Bowman had issues during the race that included Bowman wrecking Wallace in retaliation for Wallace repeatedly flipping him the middle finger after an incident on the first lap. After the race, an exhausted Bowman was seated on the ground, leaning against his car and being attended to by medical personnel when Wallace approached, spoke briefly and then splashed Bowman and the medic with liquid from his drink bottle.

O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio: “I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. I think that was really not classy whatsoever. I understand that drivers have issues with each other during a race, we totally get that, but when a driver is on the ground being attended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that. We’ll have that conversation with Bubba and see how that goes and obviously prior to (this weekend’s race) at Dover.”



