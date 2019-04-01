NASCAR taking six cars to wind tunnel for evaluation

FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR announced after Sunday’s race that it will take six cars to the wind tunnel.

Two cars were taken from each manufacturer for evaluation.

From Toyota, NASCAR took Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 of Joe Gibbs Racing (finished 12th) and Erik Jones‘ No. 20 of JGR (fourth).

From Chevrolet, NASCAR took William Byron‘s No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports (sixth) and Kurt Busch‘s No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (ninth).

From Ford, NASCAR took Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (eighth) and Paul Menard‘s No. 21 of the Wood Brothers (19th).

NASCAR did not take Denny Hamlin‘s winning JGR Toyota, which was torn down as part of the postrace inspection. A key factor for NASCAR was picking cars with limited damage to provide more accurate readings in the wind tunnel.

NASCAR did the same thing after this race last year, taking six cars (two from each manufacturer).

The cars taken last year were the No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (finished third), the No. 9 of Hendrick Motorsports (11th), the No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (second), the No. 22 of Team Penske (sixth), the No. 18 of Joe Gibbs Racing (first) and the No. 20 of Joe Gibbs Racing (fourth).