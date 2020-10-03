NASCAR suspends two Truck crew chiefs at Talladega

NASCAR suspended the crew chiefs for Codie Rohrbaugh and Stewart Friesen for Saturday’s Truck playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. They were penalized for a violation found before the race.

NASCAR cited both teams with violating Section 20.4.12.c of the Truck rule book, which states that vent holes at the truck bed top must be configured for air intake only.

Friesen will be without crew chief Trip Bruce. Johnathon Leonard will serve as Friesen’s crew chief. Rohrbaugh will be without crew chief Doug George. Mark Huff will serve as Rohrbaugh’s crew chief.

Both Rohrbaugh and Friesen were penalized 20 points each for the L1 penalty. The teams also were docked 20 owner points each.

The Truck Series races at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Talladega on FS1. The race is the final one in the first round. The 10-driver playoff field will be cut to eight after today’s race.

