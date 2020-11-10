NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

Another NASCAR driver has been suspended for a post on social media.

NASCAR said Tuesday that Truck Series driver Josh Reaume had been suspended indefinitely. NASCAR did not reveal what Reaume posted that got him suspended. It simply said that Reaume had violated a provision of the series’ rule book that prohibits “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Reaume, 30, made 12 starts in the Truck Series in 2020 and had an average finish of 28.2. All 12 of those starts came for his own team, Reaume Brothers Racing.

RBR has fielded trucks for myriad drivers in 2020. The team scored one top-10 finish with Jason White at the wheel at the season-opening race in Daytona. In three years of Truck Series existence, RBR trucks have made 115 starts with three top-10 finishes.

Reaume has made a total of 87 starts in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series in his NASCAR career. His only top 10 came when he was sixth in the Daytona Truck Series race in 2019.

Mike Wallace suspended earlier in the year

Reaume joins Mike Wallace on the list of drivers suspended for social media posts. Wallace is still indefinitely suspended from NASCAR on Sept. 10 after an offensive social media post. Wallace attempted to appeal his suspension but those appeals were denied.

Kyle Larson was reinstated by NASCAR this fall after an indefinite suspension for saying the N-word during a virtual race this spring. Larson had to complete sensitivity training to apply for reinstatement. He was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing after his NASCAR suspension and will drive for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series in 2021.

