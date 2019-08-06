NASCAR suspends three Truck team members for Eldora violation

NASCAR suspended three members of Sheldon Creed‘s Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for a violation last week at Eldora Speedway.

NASCAR penalized the team Tuesday for loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, truck chief Austin Pollak and engineer Jonathan Stewart for the next three Truck events through Sept. 10.

GMS Racing stated it would not appeal the penalty. The team announced that Darren Fraley will serve as interim crew chief. Fraley was an engineer for GMS Racing in 2018 with Justin Haley. Fraley had served as Jordan Anderson‘s crew chief earlier this season.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that crew chief Mark Hillman has been fined $10,000 because a lug nut was not safe and secured on Parker Kligerman‘s car after Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International.