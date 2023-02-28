NASCAR suspends pit crew members for wheel coming off car

NASCAR has suspended tire changer Danny Olszowy and jackman Kellen Mills two races each for a tire coming off Martin Truex Jr.‘s car during last weekend’s Cup race at Auto Club Speedway.

They’ll both miss Cup races at Las Vegas and Phoenix. They’ll be eligible to return March 19 at Atlanta.

Last year, crew members and the crew chief were each suspended four races each for the violation but NASCAR changed the rule in the offseason.

The penalty to crew members was reduced to two races this year and the crew chief, unless they were the one responsible for putting the tire on, are not penalized.

Also this year, if a wheel comes off a car while the vehicle is still on pit road, the vehicle restarts at the tail end of the field. If a wheel comes off a vehicle while it is on pit road under green-flag conditions, it is a pass-thru penalty. Any vehicle that loses a wheel after exiting pit road will be penalized two laps.

Truex served a two-lap penalty during the race since the wheel came off after he exited pit road. He got both his laps back and finished 11th.

