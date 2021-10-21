NASCAR suspends part-time Xfinity Series driver Carson Ware indefinitely

NASCAR officials indefinitely suspended driver Carson Ware on Wednesday for a behavioral violation after his arrest earlier that day.

RELATED: Carson Ware career stats

NASCAR officials formalized the suspension in a Thursday morning penalty report, which said Ware was suspended for violation of Section 12.8.1.e in the Member Conduct Guidelines of the NASCAR Rule Book. Those guidelines include, in part: “Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR‘s judgement necessitate action. NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

The Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff‘s Office said Ware, 21, was given a $1,000 bond Wednesday on charges of assault on a woman, simple assault and damage to personal property.

Ware was scheduled to compete in this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway for SS Green Light Racing, which also suspended Ware late Wednesday. Garrett Smithley was named as a replacement driver for the team’s No. 17 Chevrolet. Ware has competed in six Xfinity Series races this season.

Rick Ware, Carson Ware’s father, issued a statement through his racing team’s social media Wednesday evening.